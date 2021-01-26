Andrew Williams Brown

Andrew ‘Andy’ W. Brown, 33, of Blue River, died Saturday, January 23, 2021.

He was born on November 19, 1987 the son of Harold and Carolyn (Tessmer) Brown. He was an amazing brother, son, and friend, loved by all. Andy was always positive, fun, outgoing, creative, curious, and always put his family first. His death was sudden and unexpected in a great tragedy. He will be greatly missed by everyone. Andy enjoyed spending time with his family especially his nieces and nephews.

Andy is survived by his mother Carolyn Brown of Richland Center; siblings: April (Dominic) Buening of Blue River, Jason Brown, Franklin, PA., aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Andy was preceded in death by his father Harold, maternal and paternal grandparents, and nephew Memphis Buening, uncle, and two aunts.

