Andrew “Jim” Aschenbrenner

MADISON – Andrew “Jim” Aschenbrenner, age 72, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at his Madison home with his wife and son present.

He was born on June 28, 1948 in Dixon, Ill., to Bill and Ruth Aschenbrenner.

He married Lori Trulson, on his birthday, June 28, 1980 at Villas Park in Madison. They just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. They have a son together, Max.

Jim was a delivery driver for several years and also was a CNA for several years, a job that he truly loved.

In December of 2008 he was given a second lease on life thanks to a selfless donor. Jim received a liver transplant due to liver cancer.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lori; sons, James Gregory (Christine) and Max Ryan; a daughter, Amy Lynne; light of his life, his granddaughter, Marisa Nicole; grandson, Gregory James; sister, Kathy Rankin; and many other family and friends.

Due to the current health concerns, a celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a future date.

Special thanks to all his UW doctors and nurses.

We will miss you but know that you are at peace.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com