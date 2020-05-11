Andrew J. “ANDY” Brokish

Site staff by Site staff

Dodgeville – Andrew J. “ANDY” Brokish, age 52, passed away on May 5, 2020.

He was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dodgeville on March 17, 1968, the very special son of John and Anna (Ernzen) Brokish. He was fortunate to live at home under the loving care of his devoted parents until he was almost 43 years old. He loved them as much as they loved him!

Since as early as age 2, music was one of the biggest and most important parts of Andy’s life. He loved to sing, and remembered the words to practically every song he ever heard, even if he didn’t hear it again for years. His Mama always said he could have been a champ at “Name That Tune”! Countless hours were spent sitting listening to music, singing along, enjoying every minute. Music made him happy!

His second favorite thing was kittens. Every live cat, picture of a kitten, or seeing one on TV would make him smile, saying “There’s Andy’s kitty!” Growing up on the farm gave him many opportunities to sit on the front step petting his kitties. Andy taught himself to ride a bike at a young age. He liked to swing. He also enjoyed shooting baskets, hearing sister Jane cheer “2 points for Andy!” when he made a basket. Like anyone else, Andy responded positively to praise and encouragement. Hearing “Good job Andy” made him feel proud. Andy liked to watch television, especially the shows he grew up with, like Gilligan’s Island, Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Andy Griffith, Brady Bunch, MASH, Dukes of Hazzard, Little House on the Prairie, Waltons, to name a few.

Andy attended the Hodan Community Services for years, where he had so many friends. Weekends and winter break away from Hodan were long for Andy, because every morning of the year he just wanted to “go to Hodan”. He enjoyed the outings, and simply being with his friends. They were among the happiest years of his life, and he thrived with the love and wonderful support he received.

From childhood, Andy had a very special connection with his big sister Jane who helped him learn to sit and walk. The music Andy loved became “their thing”, singing together almost every time they were with each other. Following the death of his beloved Mama in 2011, Jane had the privilege and honor of becoming Andy’s legal guardian, and that connection and love grew infinitely deeper with their weekly visits. She was totally devoted to his care and well being, fulfilling her role with complete and endless love and selfless devotion to Andy and their parents. And Andy loved her “so much”, as he put it.

Andy missed “Mama and Daddy” and often asked to see them, not understanding when Jane would tell him they are in Heaven. Now they are reunited, and how happy he, and they, must be!

Andy loved life. He was a friendly and lovable guy, ready to greet people with a smile and a big hug or handshake. He was loved “so much” by so many, and will forever be missed!

Andy was preceded in death by his Mama on July 11, 2011, his Daddy on April 17, 2017, little sister Rita in April 1966, and infant brother in July 1971.

He is survived by nine siblings: Ann (John) Davis of Joliet, IL; Jane Brokish of Madison; John (Brenda) Brokish of Cuba City; RoseMarie (Tim) Dunbar of Monona; Tony Brokish of Dodgeville; Chuck (Kara) Brokish of Poynette; Dick (Michelle) Brokish of Hollandale; Theresa (Carl) Caylor of Iron Mountain, MI; and Tim (Beth) Brokish of Waupaca.

In light of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and associated restrictions, private services will be held. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Memorials to Hodan Community Services, Inc. would be welcome. Please send any memorials to Gorgen McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home, 400 East Grace Street, Dodgeville, WI 53533.

Gorgen Funeral Services

www.gorgenfh.com