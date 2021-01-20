Andrea E. Peterson

MONONA – Andrea Sue (Everson) Peterson, age 82, of Monona, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband, Richard and daughter, Amy Sue on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at UW Hospital. She was born on Dec. 8, 1938, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Wilford M. and Arlene C. (Stolte) Everson.

Following her graduation from Madison West High School, she attended Nursing school in Milwaukee and worked as a dental assistant in Madison. Andrea married Richard Peterson on Aug. 26, 1961, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Madison. After Amy’s birth, Andrea stayed home to care for her family and then taught nursery school for many years.

Andrea was a lifelong active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she was involved in many activities including the Altar Guild, Philea, taught Sunday school, Logos, and VBS. She enjoyed music, and loved playing the piano, singing in the church choir, and playing handbells.

Children brought joy to Andrea’s heart, especially all of those who knew her through the years as an extra special “grandma” at Amy’s in-home daycare. Andrea had many friends from church and the daycare. She loved to laugh, smile, hug and talk to people. She was a loving, caring, sweet, and generous lady. Andrea and Richard loved traveling, taking day trips, and camping throughout Wisconsin with family and church friends.

Andrea is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Amy Sue; two brothers-in-law, Victor J. (Sandy) Peterson and Robert W. Peterson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlene C. (Stolte) and Wilford Everson; brother, Evan P. Everson; sisters-in-law, Shelby J. Everson and Marietta Peterson; aunt, Gladys (Stolte) Overton; and mother and father-in-law, Gertrude and Wilbur Peterson.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Endowment Foundation or Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Fund.

A private service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com .

