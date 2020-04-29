An update on WISC-TV’s antenna project

Site staff by Site staff

Statement from WISC-TV General Manager Tom Keeler:

“WISC-TV is now broadcasting from our main antenna atop of the University Research Park tower on the west side of Madison. Our signal should now be stronger and more available for our viewers in our 11-county service area in southern Wisconsin. Viewers should rescan again now to make sure they can receive the signal from our main antenna.

“This transition began in October and has been frustrating for all involved, especially our viewers who could not receive our station while we were broadcasting from our temporary antenna. For that, we apologize and thank you for your patience. As we said last week, the URP contractors recently discovered antenna damage and have been working to repair it since then. The damage occurred months ago but was only recently discovered at the final stages of installation.

We are constantly monitoring the antenna and signal performance to make sure it provides the best possible coverage to our over-the-air viewers for decades to come.

As always, if you are having any issues receiving WISC-TV, we would like to hear from you. Please email us at engineering@wisctv.com. We will respond to every question or concern you might have.”

For information on how to rescan, visit tvanswers.org.

