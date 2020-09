An October without World Dairy Expo

In a normal year this would have been a critical week for Wisconsin’s dairy farmers. Like so many other things this year, organizers of World Dairy Expo had to make the difficult decision to cancel the event this year. Q106 Farm Director Pam Jahnke joins Live at Four to talk about what the cancellation means for Wisconsin farmers.

