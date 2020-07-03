An interview with pastor, author, social activist Dr. Alex Gee

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — In the wake of the death of George Floyd, conversations have been ongoing about the country’s relationship with race and history of slavery.

As we all know, much of the country’s African American history begins with slavery. On Friday, Mark Koehn and Susan Siman spoke with Dr. Alex Gee, who wears many hats as a pastor, author and social activist.

Gee is the founder of the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development and the host of the podcast “Black Like Me.” He recently teamed up with J-Dog Productions to document his journey to New Orleans and Mississippi to meet his white relatives and learn about his roots in slavery. To watch the documentary, click here.

Justified Anger will also be holding a Black history experience class. To register for the lecture, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments