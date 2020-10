An experienced and talented group for Jim Leonhard

MADISON, Wis – When talking about his secondary, Jim Leonhard can only smile.

The unit can be described in 2 words: experienced and talented. Thanks to injuries in 2019, a lot of different defensive backs logged a lot of big game minutes.

And with everyone back competing for playing time at Fall Camp, their level of play continues to rise.