Amy Jo Thomas

by Obituaries

Amy Jo Thomas, 38, of Platteville, died on Friday, January 21, 2022 at her home after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM. Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10:00 AM. until the time of the service on Friday. Memorials may be made to the Amy Jo Thomas Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Amy Jo was born on February, 5, 1983 in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Kelly and Cheryl (Fidler) Hannan. She was united in marriage to Travis Thomas on March 26, 2011 at the Platteville United Methodist Church. She graduated from Platteville High School and attended UW-Platteville, and later Southwest Tech, Fennimore. For many years Amy worked at Land’s End where she was a home agent. She loved spending time with her children, Nautica and Brantlee. She and Travis loved camping with the family, playing games, both board and video games. She was an avid Harry Potter enthusiast and Packer fan.

She is survived by her husband, Travis and children, Nautica and Brantlee; her parents, Cheryl (Jimmy) Jamieson and Kelly (Mary) Hannan. She is further survived by her sisters, Amanda Place, Bobbi Hannan; brother-in-law, Tim (Jenny Christianson) Thomas; sister-in-law, Tiana Hardy; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.