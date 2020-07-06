Amish horse collapses, dies in middle of eastbound lane of Highway 18 in Fennimore

FENNIMORE, Wis. — An Amish horse collapsed in the middle of eastbound lane of Highway 18 in Fennimore Township, east of the city’s limits, around 12 p.m. Saturday.

According to a release, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Fennimore Police responded to the scene where the horse collapsed due to heat.

The horse had been pulling a buggy with three individuals. The Fennimore Fire Department put gallons of water on the horse to cool it down and try to save its life, the release said. The horse died on the scene.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident further.



