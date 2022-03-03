Amid string of unsubstantiated threats at Madison Memorial High, district looks to form safety committee

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — Amid an ongoing string of unsubstantiated threats called in against Madison Memorial High–and a semester fraught with headlines detailing fights and violence in Madison’s schools–the school board on Monday discussed creating an ad hoc committee for student safety and wellness.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, MMSD’s spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the threats at Madison Memorial were unparalleled.

“We have never experienced anything like this in the past, where we had an influx of threats coming into one school,” LeMonds said. Wednesday evening, police said they still didn’t have a suspect and didn’t know if “copycat” threats were being made or if the same person were behind all of them.

“We just ask for those who are making these calls that are turning out to be unsubstantiated, that they think about that piece and also the resources–the strain on resources–on our first responders and the disruption in learning for our students,” LeMonds said.

In a Monday board meeting unrelated to the threats, the Madison school board discussed creating an ad hoc committee for studying safety and student wellness in the district, which could come together for a first meeting as early as this month.

“Disengagement and violence in our schools have been an issue for decades,” meeting documents noted. “With the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued gaps in community mental health services and wellness, we see this issue of disengagement and violence escalate.”

The board recommended 13 voting members and be potentially co-chaired by MMSD board member Ananda Mirilli and East High senior Gordon Allen, who is also an alternative student representative on the school board.

Allen said that discussing ways to deal with unsubstantiated threats like Madison Memorial High is dealing with will be part of the committee’s goals.

“The committee wants to work with mental health professionals and community members and other advocates to vision and implement district policies that ensure students feel safe, a sense of community, just overall wellness,” Allen explained. “We really want the community’s support with this.”

Guiding questions for the committee, according to board documents, including asking about the district’s vision for student safety and wellness, what MMSD should do differently or more, and what the community would commit to in terms of support.

Supporting members of the committee would include mental health professionals, local government officials, and students and families within the district. The first meeting could happen by March 17, and may meet bi-weekly, documents suggested.

Allen, who has been involved in student government since his freshman year of high school, says it’s about focusing more on action than dialogue.

“What can we implement now? What are our short and longterm goals? What can we do to make our schools safe?”

