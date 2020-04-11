AmFam Insurance Championship postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Next month’s American Family Insurance has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the golf tournament which was scheduled for May 30 to June 7 has been pushed back to an unknown date.

The article said organizers expect to release more information next week.

