Americans divided over armed civilians who flock to protests

Associated Press by Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho — In this era of the protest, there’s been a scene that has become almost common place: armed citizens taking to the streets and openly brandishing their firearms.

In each case, Americans’ views are starkly different, underscoring the ever-widening divide over gun rights. Some call these gun-toting civilians patriots seeking to bring law and order in these turbulent times while others view them as radical vigilantes.

The arrest this week of a 17-year-old accused of killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a semiautomatic rifle he openly carried is just the latest flashpoint.

Some view him as having needed to defend himself against an angry mob; others say he was spurred on by the gun lobby and the far-right.

