‘American Idol’ to host live virtual auditions in Wisconsin

Maija Inveiss

ABC via CNN "American Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan

On Aug. 12, “American Idol” will be offering virtual live auditions for Wisconsin residents.

According to a release, it’s the first time since the show’s inceptions that remote auditions will take place across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. American Idol is in its fourth season on ABC.

Participants will audition with an “American Idol” producer and they will provide real-time feedback.

Auditions will be Aug. 10-Sept. 9 in different state. Wisconsin is on the second day of auditions along with Louisiana and Missouri.

Those interested in auditioning must be between 15 and 28 years old. Click here to reserve virtual time slots.

