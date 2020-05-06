American Family, UW Athletics team up to support frontline workers with meals

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — American Family Insurance, Badger Sports Properties and UW Athletics announced Wednesday they are provided meals from local restaurants to healthcare workers at University Hospital.

According to a news release, American Family donated $10,000 for the hundreds of meals that will be delivered throughout the week. Badger Sports Properties and UW Athletics helped coordinate and facilitate the effort.

The release the donation is in honor of Nurses Appreciation Week and to thank frontline workers during the pandemic.

Great Dane, Jimmy John’s, Monk’s, Texas Roadhouse, and other restaurants prepared and packaged the ready-made lunches and dinners for delivery during the week.

American Family Insurance and its group companies recently announced more than $4 million in support for coronavirus relief and other efforts.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments