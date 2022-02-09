American Family Insurance raising minimum wage to $23 per hour

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — American Family Insurance is raising its minimum hourly wage to $23 per hour, the company announced Wednesday.

This is the second time in two years that the insurance group has raised its minimum wage. The change will start in July and will benefit over 2,000 employees, officials said.

Over 13,200 people work for American Family Insurance nationwide.

“American Family strives to be an employer of choice,” chief people officer Tracy Schweitzer said. “Compensation is one way to achieve that.”

The higher wage will benefit employees in call centers, claims, and other areas.

