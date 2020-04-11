American Family Insurance Championship postpones summer tournament due to COVID-19

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — The American Family Insurance announced Friday that the Championship will not be held on its scheduled dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, after UW-Madison announced that all facilities will remained closed through June, the American Family Insurance Championship postponed the Championship.

“The health and safety of fans, sponsors, volunteers, employees, competitors and all associated with the event will continue to be our number one priority,”stated in the press release.

The 2020 American Family Insurance Championship was originally scheduled for May 30 – June 7.

New dates for the tournament has yet to be announced.

