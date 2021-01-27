American Family Field signs go up at the former Miller Park

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The name of the Milwaukee Brewers’ home stadium has officially been American Family Field since the start of the new year, but the name change is starting to become a more visible reality as signs around the stadium start to change.

Crews began removing the old “Miller Park” signage around the stadium and replacing it with the new “American Family Field” logos and signs Wednesday morning.

It’s a beautiful day for a little construction project. pic.twitter.com/aqepr3aWL2 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) January 27, 2021

The signs were made by Jones Sign Company out of Milwaukee.

The Miller Park name will still carry weight with a lot of fans, including Pewaukee native J.J. Watt, who joked he wanted to buy the old stadium sign.

American Family Insurance bought the naming rights to the stadium after Miller’s parent company decided against renewing their contract with the stadium. American Family Insurance is reportedly paying $4 million per year over the next 15 years for the naming rights, about twice as much as MillerCoors was previously paying.

