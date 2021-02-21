American Family Field sign arrives for Brewers

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

MILWAUKEE — The American Family Field sign arrived to the Brewer’s home-field on Sunday.

The stadium was previously known as Miller Park, the name change was announced in January 2020.

Signs for the new name began being installed in early January around the venue.

The 52,000 lbs. American Family Field sign is here! Work is underway to install the new sign on the stadium. pic.twitter.com/ZQYJCgazam — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 21, 2021

According to a tweet from the Brewers, the sign for the front of the stadium weighs 52,000 pounds.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.