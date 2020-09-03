American Family Field logo revealed

MILWAUKEE — The new logo for the soon-to-be renamed Brewers baseball park was revealed Thursday.

American Family Insurance unveiled the logo for Miller Park, which will be renamed American Family Field starting Jan. 1, 2021.

American Family said variations of the logo will appear most prominently at three locations: On the exterior side of the ballpark over the main entrance facing Interstate 94, replacing the ballpark’s current featured sign; on top of the scoreboard; and on the major free-standing sign adjacent to I-94.

American Family Insurance said it collaborated with the Brewers on the logo and its selection was a mutual decision.

In January, American Family announced the new ballpark name, American Family Field, as part of a 15-year partnership and naming rights agreement. The agreement also included a strong community involvement component, as well as naming rights at the Brewers spring training complex, American Family Fields of Phoenix.

“The American Family Field logo we unveil today is as much about the Brewers and their fans as it is about us, and that sentiment is reflected in the logo’s design,” American Family President Bill Westrate said in a statement.

The company said the new logo features the distinctive rooflines of the ballpark and the American Family logo, which is changed from its traditional red to the yellow used by the Brewers in their logo and uniforms.

American Family Insurance said it conducted consumer research with the Brewers to determine the final logo, including various design and color variations. The two organizations worked with Infinite Scale of Salt Lake City on the new stadium name announced in January 2020 and the design of the new stadium logo.

Infinite Scale specializes in sports venue branding and has designed several other stadiums including Target Field in Minneapolis; Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California; and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The firm’s list of clients includes the New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers.

The company said the logo unveiling follows a joint $200,000 donation by American Family and the Brewers to the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation #ConnectMilwaukee initiative, which provides internet access and equipment to thousands of Milwaukee Public School students and families as learning continues virtually due to the pandemic.

American Family Insurance and its group companies, along with the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation and Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation, previously announced it will donate nearly $7 million to support COVID-19 and related relief efforts, the release said.