American Family Children’s Hospital creates creative Halloween celebrations for patients

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — In normal years, American Family Children’s Hospital organizes group gatherings, games and costume contest for patients, but this year will look different due to COVID-19.

According to a release, AFCH is getting into the Halloween spirit by hosting activities that follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

The hospital is using closed-circuit TV to broadcast events into patient rooms. Throughout the week, the hospital has had arts and crafts projects, storytime reading, coloring contests, Halloween bingo and Halloween trivia.

Friday afternoon the hospital also will be dropping off Halloween treat bags to each patient’s room.

“We are trying to give our patients the best experience given the circumstances,” said Julie Auenson, manager of child life services. “It almost felt normal planning for these events. We are grateful for our staffs’ creativity and the technology available to us.”