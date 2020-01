Amelia L. Saccaro

Site staff by Site staff

Amelia L. Saccaro/November 8, 1923–June 17, 2019

A full obituary will appear here soon.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W Prospect St. Stoughton

608-873-9244

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments