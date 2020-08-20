Ambulances respond to plane crash at Chicago Rockford International Airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Several ambulances responded to a plane crash at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

According to CBS 2 in Chicago, the incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. Witnesses said the plane had burst into flames after going off the runway.

CBS 2 said the small aircraft has been described as a twin-prop two-engine plane, and its burnt remains are still visible at the scene.

Officials were unable to confirm at this time how many people were on board during the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

