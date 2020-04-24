Ambulance company rolls out special unit to transport coronavirus patients

MADISON, Wis. — Ryan Brothers Ambulance has rolled out a unit dedicated to transporting COVID-19 patients and those suspected to have the virus.

The company has also deployed a specialized coronavirus emergency medical service team, according to CEO Erin Ryan.

“This dedicated unit has received specialized training and equipment to utilize best practices in precautions and safety,” Ryan said in a news release.



Employees on this rig will wear full suits, specialized full-face respirators and safety gloves. The team will only transport patients who are or are suspected to test positive for the virus. Ryan said the team underwent special training and had to apply for this assignment.

The company also has special equipment and machines that will be used to disinfect this

As of Thursday, Ryan Brothers Amublance has transported over 175 coronavirus-related patients.