Amber Lea DeGolyer

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Amber Lea DeGolyer, age 42, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

She was born on May 9, 1978, in Warsaw, Ind., the daughter of George “Alex” and Pamela (Cripe) DeGolyer.

Amber graduated from LaFollette High School in 1999. She was a proud member of MARC East, Gigi’s Playhouse, Girl Scout Troop 132 and Hope Class through Gateway Community Church. Amber loved singing in church, Disney movies and books and celebrating birthdays. She loved spending time with her family and friends, eating at Taco Bell and drinking Mountain Dew.

Amber is survived by her mother, Pamela; sister, Alasa (Shane) Wiest; two brothers, David (BobbiJo) DeGolyer and Micah (Catherine) DeGolyer; maternal grandmother, Velma Cripe; and 10 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, George.

A celebration of life gathering will be planned for Amber in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Amber’s name to Hope Class through Gateway Community Church.

Amber’s family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare, Gateway Community Church family, her case manager and friend, Tammy Peters, and the numerous family, neighbors and friends for all the support and care given to Amber throughout her life.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.