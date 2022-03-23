Amber Alert issued for missing three-month-old boy

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing three-month-old boy.

Anthony Crudup was last seen Wednesday morning at 12:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Marion Street in Milwaukee, wearing a two-piece light and dark blue sweatsuit with a white design.

He is black, 2 ft. and 2 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

