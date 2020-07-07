AMBER Alert issued for missing Baraboo girl

An AMBER Alert is being issued for a Baraboo girl who hasn't been seen since 4 p.m. Monday.

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

BARABOO, Wis. — An AMBER Alert is being issued for a Baraboo girl who hasn’t been seen since 4 p.m. Monday.

Kodie Dutcher is described as 4’9″ tall, weighing about 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen on foot wearing overalls.

Police say she is believed to have taken an unknown amount of pills and may be suicidal. She left her cell phone and shoes behind. Emergency Services have not been able to find her yet.

If you’ve seen her, call the Baraboo Police Department at 608-963-5622.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments