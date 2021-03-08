AMBER Alert canceled, 3-year-old Milwaukee girl found safe

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Justice has canceled an AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old girl.

The Department of Justice issued an AMBER Alert just before 5 a.m. Monday. Police believed the girl had last been seen at 5 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of South 15th Street in Milwaukee.

Police saidshe was driven away in a black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois plate by a 20-year-old man. Police said a suspect is now in custody, but didn’t specify if the suspect described in the alert is the one who was arrested.

