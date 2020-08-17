Amazon fulfillment center in Beloit now operational

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit’s new Amazon fulfillment center is now open for business.

The company welcomed new employees to the facility Sunday for the fulfillment center’s first day of operation.

“We are thrilled to officially open our doors at our new fulfillment center in Beloit, Wisconsin,” Amazon Beloit Site Manager Jason Berg said. “We have an incredible staff on board, and we’re excited to be offering industry leading jobs with comprehensive benefits.”

More than 500 full-time employees now work at the center, according to a news release. Employees will work to pack and ship large items like patio furniture, bicycles, large household goods and sports equipment, among other things.

Amazon still has job openings at the fulfillment center, according to a release. Prospective applicants can apply online.

