Alyce Irene Hellmer

Alyce Irene McOmber Hellmer, 96, passed away peacefully February 1, 2022. Alyce was born in October 1925 in Highland Park, IL. While attending Highland Park High School, she became the first female allowed to take shop class. This sparked a life-long passion for crafting, enameling and jewelry making. For the rest of her life, Alyce shared her skill and passion through both her beautiful crafts (especially jewelry and miniatures) as well as through teaching others.

After high school, Alyce met the love of her life and future husband (Corwin Arnold Hellmer) at a USO dance in Waukegan, IL. Alyce and Corwin were wed in the summer of 1946, and spent 56 years together before Corwin passed away in 2002. Together, Corwin and Alyce raised three sons: Curt, Colin and Corky. Their family was their greatest joy. Alyce also worked as a bookkeeper at Platteville Municipal Hospital and, after some time off to raise her boys, spent 20 years as a bookkeeper at Kopp, McKichan and Geyer Law Firm of Platteville.

When not working, raising boys or crafting, Alyce was an avid traveler. Together with her husband Corwin, she travelled much of the country – often pulling one of their trusty campers. One of Alyce’s favorite places to visit was Oregon, home to her sons Colin and Corky. Later in life, Alyce visited Italy with a group from her local diocese, having the opportunity to see the Pope, and combining her passion for travel with her faith and love for her church community. For many years, Alyce also merged her faith with her love and skill for crafts by helping make thousands of rosaries for missionary work in Africa through Christ the Catholic King church in McFarland, WI.

She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Lewis McOmber Jr (1977), her mother, Helen Therese Grace Bergdahl (1984), and her husband, Corwin Hellmer (2002).

She is survived by three siblings: Shirley Hanson (Carl), Frank McOmber (Kathy), Bill McOmber (Chris); three sons: Curt Hellmer (Kathi), Colin Hellmer (Sabra), and Corky Hellmer; four grandchildren: Kristi Milbourn (Michael), Mike Hellmer, Erich Hellmer (Malissa Shaw), Andy Hellmer (Chloe); and one great grandson: Malachi Milbourn.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Praying Hands Ranch in Parker CO: http://www.prayinghandsranch.org/in_memory_of.cfm, or mailing address: Praying Hands Incorporated, 4825 Daley Circle, Parker, CO 80134. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family.

