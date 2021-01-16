Alvin M. Lokken

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, Alvin M. Lokken, age 91, peacefully passed away.

Alvin is a cancer survivor who had so much to be proud of – including his six children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. We will be hosting his Celebration of Life over the summer. Details to come. In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials can be sent to Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care in Middleton, Wis. We will miss you. With love, your family.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

