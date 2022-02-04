Alvin Jackson

by Obituaries

Alvin B. Jackson, age 69, of Highland, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison.

He was born on August 24, 1952 in Dodgeville, a son of the late Kenneth and Arlene (Hauge) Jackson. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Viet Nam War.

Alvin lived in Virginia and worked as a boiler tender at a nuclear power plant for Virginia Power. He then worked for Coleman Floors as a flooring specialist.

On January 1, 2001, he married Dana Weaver at the Mineral Point American Legion. They moved to Wisconsin in 2003 and he worked various jobs until he got ill.

Alvin was a past member of the Mineral Point American Legion and he enjoyed fishing, watching westerns and playing with his cat.

Alvin is survived by his wife Dana; his loving cat “Duchess”; his daughter Tonia (Michael) Paugh and their children Madison and Brittany; his son Kenneth Jackson; his step son Mark (Kim) Weaver and their children Rachel and Steven; his siblings Gary Jackson, Eva Yager and Mark Jackson; other relatives and friends.

A Public Visitation for Alvin Jackson will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.

Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME accorded by the Mineral Point American Legion Post No. 170.

