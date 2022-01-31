Alverna C. Haverland

by Obituaries

Alverna C. “Vernie” Haverland, 91, of Dickeyville, WI passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Ennoble Manor Care Facility in Dubuque, IA.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in the Holy Ghost Church Cemetery in Dickeyville, WI. Family & friends may call on Friday, February 4th from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Alverna was born on February 23, 1930 to Isidore & Genevieve (Kirchberg) Muller in Dickeyville, WI. She married Milford J. Haverland on May 12, 1948 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, WI. In 1979, she owned and operated the Dickeyville Flea Market until her retirement in 2015. Alverna enjoyed the winters spent in Florida for over 17 years, movies, antiques, flea markets, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved.

Alverna is survived by 5 children: Shirley (Dave) Wiederholt of Cassville, WI, Donald “Doc” (Lisa) Haverland of Dubuque, IA, Sandy (Jack) Kraller of Hazel Green, WI, Dale (Ann) Haverland of Madison, WI and Tammy (Brad) Iverson of Lodi, WI; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Haverland of Dickeyville, WI; a sister, Jeanette Muller of East Dubuque, IL; a sister-in-law, Mary Alice Muller of Dickeyville, WI; along with nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Milford (February 15, 1997), 2 sons: Isidore “Isi” (August 19, 2001) and Roger (August 9, 2016), a brother, Harvey Muller and 3 grandchildren: Dawn Wiederholt, Chris Haverland & Tim Haverland.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Alverna C. Haverland Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Alverna Haverland Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

