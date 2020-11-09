Alvarez says Badgers have COVID-19 infections under control, team prepping to play Michigan

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Barry Alvarez

MADISON, Wis. — After weeks of struggling to keep coronavirus infections under control, the Badgers are getting ready to take on Michigan this weekend.

In a news release shared Monday morning, UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said he’s confident the team has the coronavirus under control.

“We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan,” Alvarez said. “As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor our testing results and base our decision on those results.”

Multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 forced the team to cancel its game against Purdue last weekend.

As of Monday morning, team officials said two student athletes and three staff members still had active cases. One staff member and one student athlete have tested positive since Nov. 2.

