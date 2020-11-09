Alternate side parking in Middleton goes into effect next week

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The City of Middleton’s alternate side parking ordinance goes into effect next Sunday.

According to a news release, the long-standing ordinance will run from Nov. 15 to March 15.

The release said officers have been putting reminders on vehicles to remind people of the ordinance.

Officials said the purpose of the ordinance is to facilitate snow removal and street maintenance. If someone needs to leave a car on the street between 1 and 7 a.m., the city asks that people park on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered calendar days, or the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days.

Alternate side parking does not apply if signs prohibit parking on one side of the street.

For a schedule of alternate side parking, you can visit the city of Middleton’s website.

