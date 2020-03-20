Madison-based newspaper Isthmus ‘going dark’ due to coronavirus

iStock/JohnnyLye File photo

MADISON, Wis. — Madison-based publication Isthmus has announced they’re “going dark” for an undetermined amount of time due to the coronavirus.

A statement on the alt-weekly newspaper’s website said the decision was made so “there’s a chance of seeing life on the other side of this storm.”

The statement goes on to say they’re financially dependent on people coming together for concerts, food and drink, lectures, movies and more, and when that goes away, they’re left without options.

