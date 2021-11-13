Alsum Farms recalls select onions due to Salmonella risk

by Kyle Jones

FRIESLAND, Wis. – Alsum Farms and Produce is recalling some onion products sold at Wisconsin retailers.

The onions were imported from Mexico and sold between July 13 and August 18 and are labeled “Produce of Mexico.”

Products included in the recall include:

3 lb. bags, 5 lb. bags, and 50 lb. cartons of fresh whole yellow onions

2 lb. bags of fresh whole white onions

2lb. bags of fresh whole red onions.

Alsum says these products could be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella can cause serious illness and even death.

Alsum says cooking the onions to 165 degrees will kill Salmonella bacteria.

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority,” Alsum COO Heidi Randall said in a statement Friday.

The company says no illnesses have been reported in connection with the potentially contaminated onions.

Those who have purchased potentially contaminated onions should throw them out, or return them for a refund.

