Alma Magdalene Haag

MOUNT HOREB – Alma Magdalene Haag died peacefully at the age of 91 on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at BeeHive Homes of Mount Horeb. She was born on April 22, 1929, in Springdale Township, the youngest of six children to John and Regina (Alt) Strassman.

As a child, Alma, attended White School, a one-room country schoolhouse and helped on the farm as a young girl. While working at Saint Mary’s Hospital, she met her life partner, Art Haag, who proposed to her on her 18th birthday. They were married Oct. 21, 1947, at Saint Andrew’s Catholic Church, Verona, and started farming in the area before moving to farms on Spring Valley and Perry Center Roads in Perry Township. Together, Art and Alma raised seven children, proudly watching them grow and supporting them in their activities.

Her happiest days were on the farm, when the daily tasks of raising and providing for her family kept her busy and gave her purpose. She was satisfied with a job well done and taught us what hard work looks and feels like. When it came to homemaking, Alma was one of the best. Never idle, she would bake homemade breads and casseroles along with cookies and pies; canning produce from the two family gardens; and making head cheese, a favorite of Art’s. She kept a clean and tidy home and would also lend a helping hand with farm chores, picking up rock, unloading hay wagons, and carrying milk.

After a particularly hard day of work, would treat herself to an ice cold beer. Many nights in the heat of summer, the family would spread out on the front lawn, enjoy root beer floats and listen to the Brewers or Bucks. She was an avid card player and made an excellent euchre partner.

In retirement, Alma’s new pastime was fishing with Art, bluegills being her preferred catch of the day. Autumn was her favorite season and she never tired of digging for ginseng or picking hickory nuts.

Alma is survived by her children – sons, Gary (Deb) of Dodgeville, Jeff of Anderson, Calif., Dewey (Diane), Brian (Patti) and Tracy (Jill), all of Mount Horeb; and twin daughters, Sue (Al) Jackson of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Sandy (Blaine) Krantz of Mount Horeb.

Alma was a caring grandma, always eager to help. She is further survived by 20 grandchildren, Kristin (Brad) Reinke, Amanda (Michael) Riemenapp, Michael Haag, and Matthew (Aleisha) Haag; Cory (Buffy), Erin, and Kyle Haag; Brad (Amanda) and Travis Haag; Nikki and Nate Haag; Emily (Ben) Morris and Sarah (Devin) Cory; Logan, Claire, Gretta, and Shiloh Krantz; Kortney Zahler, Terah (Zach) Stackhouse and Jordan Haag.

Alma also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren, Leland and Layne Haag, Archer Haag, Lucas Reinke, Sophia and Elliott Riemenapp, Rozlyn Zahler and Arianna Stackhouse, Trevor Haag and one on the way, baby Cory. Alma’s surviving in-laws include Mary Ann Haag, Fritz and Barb Haag, Chris and Jack Kellsvig, Heartsy Vagueiro and many nieces and nephews.

Alma is preceded in death by her husband, Art; and daughter-in-law, Sandi. Alma was the last living member of her family and precedents are brother, Jack (Darlene) Strassman; and sisters, Bertha (Edward) Adams, Irene (Harry) Russell, Betty (as a child) and Florence (Sister Mary Donalda).

Alma’s in-laws who preceded her in death are Alban “Butch” (Emma) Haag, Romie (Norma) Haag, Wallace Haag (as a child), Klem Haag, Bill (Ethel “Toots”) Haag, Lee and Carl Weber, Gladys and Dick DePrey, Teresa and Dan Cavan, and Mike Handel.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Ignatius Catholic Church, Mount Horeb with Father Chahm Gahng presiding.

Alma’s family would like to thank Dr. Anne Eglash and staff at UW Health Clinic of Mount Horeb and Agrace Hospice. A special thank you and deep gratitude to the entire staff at BeeHive Homes of Mount Horeb for their expert care and genuine friendship.

Mom was kind and gentle and showed her love and affection to family, friends and neighbors through her generous and quiet spirit. She loved us well and we will miss her. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

