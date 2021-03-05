Allison L. Stephenson

Allison L. Stephenson, age 58, passed away at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

She was born July 16, 1962 to the late Donald and Alice (Compton) Nelson. She attended High School in Waupun and later studied Psychology at Community College in Springfield, OH and MATC in Madison. Allison enjoyed cooking meals, horseback riding, crocheting, crime TV shows, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Robert; daughter, Alicia (Frederick Burdick) Stephenson; her son, Wade Stephenson; 5 grandchildren, Jerika Josett, Abigayle Burdick, Olivia Burdick, Frederick Burdick Jr., and Ezekiel Stephenson; sisters, LaDonna Nelson and Deanna (Wayne) Holmes; her brother, Donald (Brenda) Nelson Jr. Allison is further survived by nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

