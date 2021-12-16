Alliant Energy working to restore power to thousands Thursday morning

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Alliant Energy says it has crews working to restore power for thousands of people Thursday morning, hours after storms and strong winds knocked down power lines across the region.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Alliant Energy was reporting a total of 891 outages and 31,466 people without power across Iowa and Wisconsin. That includes dozens of people in southwestern and southern Wisconsin, with pockets of power outages ranging from south of Prairie du Chien and the Dodgeville area to Lake Wisconsin. There are also thousands still without power in north central Wisconsin near Wisconsin Rapids.

Alliant Energy says crews started to head out as soon as it was safe to do so.

Overnight storms impacted many communities we serve across Iowa and Wisconsin resulting in widespread damage and outages.

At this time, our crews have worked quickly and safely to restore service to about half of the impacted customers.https://t.co/Lj50z1FYXe — Alliant Energy (@alliantenergy) December 16, 2021

“At this time, we have restored service to about half of the impacted customers. Our crews continue working as quickly and safely as possible to get all service restored,” Alliant Energy’s Tony Palese said in a statement Thursday morning.

And updated map of Alliant Energy outages with estimated power restoration times can be found here.

Speaking at Madison College on Thursday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he was set to have a briefing on the storm damage across the state later in the morning and would make a decision on whether to issue a State of Emergency after the briefing.

