Alliant Energy, MG&E preparing for possible power outages ahead of high wind threat

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — As a severe weather event with high winds makes its way toward Wisconsin, electric companies are preparing for the possibility of power outages.

Alliant Energy spokesperson Tony Palese said the company’s response will be dependent on what the weather system brings.

“Our top priority is always providing reliable energy to our customers. Living in Wisconsin, we’re no strangers to unpredictable weather, and we hope we never have a storm, but our crews are ready to safely respond to any outages that might occur,” he said.

If outages occur, Palese asked customers to be patient and give crews the time and space they need to restore power.

A Madison Gas and Electric spokesperson said the company is “actively monitoring the forecast and keeping in close contact with the meteorologists that MGE works with.”

“We are prepared to respond if there is a situation,” he added.

