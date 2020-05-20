Alliant Energy donates more than $100K to local nonprofits

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Alliant Energy Foundation donated more than $100,000 to local nonprofits help the groups in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants will help fund projects that focus on helping families, education, the environment and public safety.

“We know our nonprofit partners need our support now more than ever,” said Julie Bauer, Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “In partnership with these organizations, we are supporting our customers and the communities we serve in creative ways and helping to make life better for others.”

The donation totaled $109,500. Twenty-eight nonprofits received funds from the donation.

So far, 237 grants have been given out during the Alliant Energy Foundation’s current spring grant cycle. The grants total nearly $550,000.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments