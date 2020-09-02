Alliant Energy COVID-19 community testing site to continue operations through at least Oct. 3

MADISON, Wis. — The coronavirus community testing site at the Alliant Energy Center will remain operational through at least Oct. 3, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County’s website.

Testing is free and open to everyone 5 years of age and older. Pre-registration is available online.

The testing site is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PHMDC officials said testing is recommended for anyone who has had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, people with COVID-19 symptoms, people who have regular exposure to a large number of people and anyone who works with high-risk populations.

No appointments or ID is needed.

The public can access the testing site via car, bike or walking.

