Alliant Energy Center renovations to help agribusiness shows

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County will renovate the Alliant Energy Center to better host agribusiness shows.

The county received $3.2 million dollars from Wisconsin’s Tourism Capital Grant Program earlier this month, which will fund the improvements.

County Executive Joe Parisi said Monday that the plant at the center will be upgraded to help meet heating, cooling, and electrical requirements for year-round animal shows.

According to Parisi, these shows generate bring over 100,000 visitors to Dane County each year, resulting in about $16 million.

“Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center is a key driver of the state and local economy,” Parisi said in a statement. “Thanks to the creation of this statewide grant program, the Alliant Energy Center will be able to make necessary upgrades and continue to safely host top events.”

The center already hosts the World Dairy Expo and Midwest Horse Fair. The renovation will upgrade the center’s New Holland Pavilions, which are used at the livestock shows.

The county estimates the renovations to be completed in about a year.

