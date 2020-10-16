Alliant Energy Center opens dedicated gate for flu clinic

PHMDC: Process may help prepare for potential COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Madalyn O'Neill by Madalyn O'Neill



MADISON, Wis. – The Alliant Energy Center is now offering free flu shots for those who qualify in addition to its COVID-19 testing, but it’s making sure to keep those processes separate.

“We’re really trying to prevent a ‘twindemic.’ We don’t want a lot of flu and COVID happening at the same time,” said Tess Ellens, site commander of vaccinations

On Friday, Public Health Madison & Dane County opened the Olin Gate specifically for those who want to get immunized to help improve traffic flow.

“We opened this gate, so it’s a separate process,” Ellens said. “So people know they can come here and don’t have to wait in line a long time to get a free flu vaccine.”

Status update:

😀 Current wait time for COVID-19 testing at Alliant Energy Center is 15-20 minutes.

😀 Currently no wait… Posted by Public Health Madison & Dane County on Friday, October 16, 2020

The immunization lanes will take people to the other side of the building where COVID testing is taking place. The flu shots are free for those without health insurance or children 6 months to 18 years old on Badger Care, no ID required.

“It is super quick, in and out,” Ellens said. “We’re really trying target people having difficulty getting vaccines elsewhere, so just people are really thankful for the equitable distribution of the vaccine here.”

Down the road, getting the flu vaccination process down might help in the fight against the coronavirus.

“This is helping us get a lot of learning points,” Ellens said. “Eventually there will be a COVID vaccine, and this is just really helping us learn for different ways to facilitate that.”

The flu shot clinic is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who receive a flu shot cannot be tested for COVID-19 on the same day, and those waiting for COVID-19 test results cannot get a flu shot.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.