Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing site scales up capacity ahead of schedule

MADISON, Wis. — The Alliant Energy Center’s reopened COVID-19 testing operation has scaled up its capacity days ahead of schedule, Public Health Madison & Dane County said Wednesday.

COVID-19 testing resumed at the Alliant Energy Center on Monday for the first time in six months. While the site began with a goal of 500 to 750 tests per day this week and 1,000 per day next week, PHMDC communications coordinator Morgan Finke said they have already hit the 1,000 mark.

The clinic is a partnership with Accelerated Clinical Labs.

Unlike the previous setup, testing is walk-up and appointment-only. Finke said the reaction has been “better than expected.”

More tests mean more work for local labs and potentially longer wait times for results, a pinch Finke said PHMDC is sympathetic to.

“I know the wait for results can feel like a long time when you may be used to getting those results within 24 hours, that can feel like a very long time, and we’re sympathetic to that certainly,” she said.

For more information regarding testing options and links to schedule a test, visit PHMDC’s website.

