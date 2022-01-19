Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing site adding weekend appointments starting next weekend

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The COVID-19 testing clinic that reopened at the Alliant Energy Center earlier this month is once again expanding its operations, now adding weekend appointments.

Public Health Madison & Dane County said Wednesday that beginning Monday, the site will be open for testing seven days per week. The department tweeted it is adding more appointments and many same-day appointments are available.

“Thanks to the talented team at Accelerated Labs, we’re operating well above goals,” it added.

The move was anticipated, with PHMDC saying earlier this month it planned to open weekend appointments “as soon as possible.”

🚨Testing Update🚨

🔸The @AlliantECenter testing clinic will be open 7 days/week starting 1/24!

🔸We’re adding more appts often & in many cases same day appts are available

COVID-19 testing resumed at the Alliant Energy Center a week and a half ago for the first time in more than six months. The site quickly surpassed its initial goal of 500 to 750 tests daily during the first week, hitting 1,000 daily tests within a matter of days.

