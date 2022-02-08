Alliant Energy Center appoints interim director, set to begin recruitment for permanent leader this spring

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The Alliant Energy Center has a new interim director as the county looks ahead to hiring a permanent leader for the facility.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s office said Kevin Connors has been tapped to lead the Alliant Energy Center after Brent Kyzer-McHenry resigned last month for personal reasons.

“(Connors) previously served as the long term Director of the Dane County Department of Land and Water Resources, and his agricultural background will serve the AEC and its legacy events like Midwest Horse Fair, World Dairy Expo, and the Dane County Fair incredibly well,” Parisi’s communications director Ariana Vruwink said in an email.

Connors will serve as interim director for “several months” while the county works toward finding a permanent executive director, a process which is set to begin this spring with a nationwide search, Vruwink said.

Kyzer-McHenry had served as executive director since April 2020.

