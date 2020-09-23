Allen Wayne Elliott

MIDDLETON – Allen Wayne Elliott passed away at his longtime home in Middleton on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the age of 64.

He is survived by his brothers, Paul Hohlstein, wife Karli, of Georgetown, Texas, John Hohlstein, wife Kendra, of Portage, Wis. and Terry Bohn, wife Corene, of Madison, Wis.; sisters, Connie Vasquez, husband Greg, of Campbell, Calif., Kim Hohlstein of Sarasota, Fla. and Tammy Hohlstein of Highland, Wis.; nephews, Trevor Hohlstein, Dustin Elliott, Cameron Vasquez, Jake Hohlstein and Dillon Hohlstein; nieces, Aimee Leach, Erin Brennum, Amanda Swasey, Karrisa Hohlstein, Paige Hohlstein and Rebecca Hohlstein; and nine great-nieces and nephews. Allen was loved by all and we will all miss his annual holiday visits and our sibling time in Middleton, Camp Randall and Lambeau.

Allen was proceeded in death by his mother, Dawn Bohn; his brother, Richard; his stepfather, Earl Elliott; and his father, John Hohlstein.

Allen was a longtime member of the Middleton Fire Department where he served as a volunteer firefighter, retiring after 31 years. He loved his time as a firefighter, always stopping by firehouses when he traveled to collect a piece of memorabilia and to start a conversation, as we all know he could talk to anyone. He retired after 37 years working for the Middleton School District where he made many friends and truly enjoyed the interaction with teachers and coworkers.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held to honor Allen’s memory. Those who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Allen’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Friends and family are invited to an outdoor drive through visitation at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please use the Elmwood Avenue driveway entrance. A “fly-by” will be done by the MIFD following the visitation. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at PAUL’S NEIGHBORHOOD BAR, 2401 Parmenter St., Middleton, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, with an escort from the MIFD beginning at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Middleton Fire Company No. 1. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

