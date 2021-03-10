Allen Ray Rogers

Allen Ray Rogers 68, of Sun Prairie, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 7th, at Agrace Hospice Care due to sudden health complications including cancer (bladder) and Parkinson’s disease.

Al was the son of late Leo and Marjorie Rogers. He was a Sun Prairie native and graduated from Sun Prairie class of 1970. Al spent his career as a CAD Draftsman. In 1974 he married his former wife Monica (Hoffman) Smith and welcomed their son, Ray. In Al’s early years he enjoyed his time playing bass guitar in a rock and roll band he and a few friends started out of their garage. Sunday summer evenings you could always find Al at Angell Park watching the Midget races. That’s not the only racing Al was fond of. His pride and joy was watching MotoGP races and racing his own motorcycles which he held a roadracing license for 20 years. These were some of Al’s fondest memories shared with his son and close friends.

He is survived by his son Ray (Aimee) Rogers; grandchildren Chloe & Cooper; sister Dawn (Paul) Blaschka; brother Lynn Rogers; and many other special family members and friends.

May you rest in peace and race on, you will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 13th from 1-3pm followed by a memorial service at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home in Sun Prairie.

